Brokerages Anticipate BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Brokerages expect BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BTAI) to report earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioXcel Therapeutics’ earnings. BioXcel Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.31) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 93.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.22) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($3.02) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover BioXcel Therapeutics.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02).

BTAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright set a $25.00 target price on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th.

In related news, CEO Vimal Mehta bought 2,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.64 per share, for a total transaction of $25,773.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter Mueller bought 8,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.74 per share, for a total transaction of $73,818.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,976 shares of company stock worth $165,104 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 247.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 31,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BTAI traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.60. 7,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,315. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 3.05. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

