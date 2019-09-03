Brokerages Anticipate First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) Will Post Earnings of $0.61 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Defiance Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. First Defiance Financial posted earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Defiance Financial will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.36 to $2.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow First Defiance Financial.

First Defiance Financial (NASDAQ:FDEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $39.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. First Defiance Financial had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 27.02%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDEF. Zacks Investment Research raised First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered First Defiance Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

FDEF stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,212. The company has a market cap of $515.89 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.99. First Defiance Financial has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $32.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $28.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. First Defiance Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.08%.

In other news, CEO Donald P. Hileman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $26,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,236.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial during the first quarter worth about $28,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 347.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 123.1% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Defiance Financial by 384.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,175 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Defiance Financial during the first quarter worth about $142,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Defiance Financial Corp. operates as a unitary thrift holding company that provides community-based financial services in northwest Ohio, northeast Indiana, and southeastern Michigan. It offers checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, term certificate accounts, demand deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service; and commercial real estate, commercial, consumer finance, 1-4 family residential real estate, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

