Brokerages Anticipate ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to Post -$0.19 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) to announce ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). ImmunoGen reported earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.07) to ($0.87). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to ($0.26). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 357.97% and a negative return on equity of 573.13%. The company had revenue of $15.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of ImmunoGen in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of ImmunoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.28.

NASDAQ:IMGN traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.71. The stock had a trading volume of 797,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,265,793. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.68. ImmunoGen has a 12-month low of $1.76 and a 12-month high of $10.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $406.19 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.18.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in ImmunoGen by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,034 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 40,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 70,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 7,790 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 87.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the period. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

