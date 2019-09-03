Brokerages Anticipate Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to Post $0.77 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) to report $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Korn Ferry’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.78. Korn Ferry reported earnings per share of $0.78 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, September 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Korn Ferry will report full year earnings of $3.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $3.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Korn Ferry.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $490.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.76 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS.

KFY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Korn Ferry to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

KFY traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.06. 330,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 339,742. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.17. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $36.68 and a 52-week high of $67.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.69.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KFY. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 1,403.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 421.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides talent management solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Executive Search, Hay Group, and Futurestep. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the consumer, financial services, industrial, life sciences/healthcare provider, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

