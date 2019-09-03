Brokerages Anticipate Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $276.62 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) to post sales of $276.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Lumber Liquidators’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $279.20 million and the lowest is $274.90 million. Lumber Liquidators reported sales of $270.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators will report full-year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumber Liquidators.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Lumber Liquidators had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $288.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LL shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lumber Liquidators in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

LL stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Lumber Liquidators has a 52-week low of $6.59 and a 52-week high of $18.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $266.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70.

In related news, insider Michael L. Reeves purchased 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.32 per share, for a total transaction of $123,968.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 44,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,329.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dennis R. Knowles purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.04 per share, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,241 shares in the company, valued at $822,017.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 467.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

