Brokerages Anticipate NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $89.78 Million

Wall Street analysts expect NeoPhotonics Corp (NYSE:NPTN) to announce sales of $89.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for NeoPhotonics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $90.02 million and the lowest is $89.10 million. NeoPhotonics reported sales of $81.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NeoPhotonics will report full-year sales of $345.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $355.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $374.54 million, with estimates ranging from $300.00 million to $425.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NeoPhotonics.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $81.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.91 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a negative return on equity of 14.40%. NeoPhotonics’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NPTN shares. B. Riley raised shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $7.25 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet cut shares of NeoPhotonics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Craig Hallum set a $6.00 target price on shares of NeoPhotonics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.25 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.82.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 1st quarter valued at $8,262,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 244.0% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 978,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 693,923 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,398,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of NeoPhotonics by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 962,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after buying an additional 554,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NeoPhotonics in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,937,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NPTN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.22. 668,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,003,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $296.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.41 and a beta of 1.56. NeoPhotonics has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $9.48.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit, receive, and switch high speed digital optical signals for communications networks. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 100G (gigabits per second) and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; optical components for coherent systems, including narrow linewidth tunable transmit and local oscillator lasers (NLW-ITLA) that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission, as well as coherent micro-modulators, which encode the information on the intensity and phase of the optical beam; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent signals.

