Brokerages Anticipate Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) to announce $1.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Terex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.10 billion and the highest is $1.14 billion. Terex reported sales of $1.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Terex will report full year sales of $4.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Terex.

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). Terex had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 0.29%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TEX shares. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of Terex in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Terex in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Terex to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Terex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.58.

In other Terex news, Director International Master F. Marcato sold 1,600,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total value of $43,696,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,173 shares of company stock worth $33,273 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,242,000 after buying an additional 58,616 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $544,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Terex in the 1st quarter worth about $1,309,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Terex by 442.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 72,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 59,167 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TEX traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.76. The company had a trading volume of 848,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,401. Terex has a 12 month low of $22.91 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Terex’s payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

