Brokerages Anticipate Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) to Announce $1.70 Earnings Per Share

Shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) have earned a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus price target of $85.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $1.70 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Viad an industry rank of 196 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VVI shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Shares of NYSE:VVI traded down $1.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $63.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,107. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.66 and a 200-day moving average of $62.28. Viad has a 12 month low of $46.17 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.07. Viad had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $402.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Viad will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Viad’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

In related news, Director Robert E. Munzenrider sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total transaction of $60,804.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,266.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VVI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Viad in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Viad by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Viad by 242.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Viad in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Viad in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. It operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. The company offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

