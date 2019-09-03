Brokerages Expect Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $624.72 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) will report $624.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $622.44 million to $627.00 million. CAE posted sales of $569.15 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $825.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of CAE in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Scotiabank upgraded CAE from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAE. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CAE by 0.9% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,050,901 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $243,874,000 after acquiring an additional 80,036 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,537,721 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $202,464,000 after buying an additional 181,716 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in CAE by 3,370.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,214,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 7,006,186 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in CAE by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,032,330 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,809,000 after buying an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CAE by 1,080.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,753,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,529,000 after buying an additional 5,265,791 shares during the last quarter. 51.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAE traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.42. 13,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,415. CAE has a fifty-two week low of $16.96 and a fifty-two week high of $28.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This is a boost from CAE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. CAE’s dividend payout ratio is 31.58%.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

