Brokerages Expect Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) to Announce $0.70 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) to report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemours’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.64. Chemours reported earnings of $1.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemours will report full-year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $2.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Chemours.

Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Chemours had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Chemours from $45.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Chemours in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Argus cut shares of Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Chemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Chemours and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

Shares of CC stock traded down $0.84 on Tuesday, reaching $13.33. 53,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,459,556. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.30. Chemours has a 1-year low of $11.71 and a 1-year high of $45.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 17.64%.

In related news, CEO Mark P. Vergnano bought 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.17 per share, with a total value of $1,019,480.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,622. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Shelton bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $207,300.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,269 shares in the company, valued at $1,358,077.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 77,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,412 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Chemours by 148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, TCG Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Chemours in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 79.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment manufactures and sells titanium dioxide under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for various applications in architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride window profiles, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, and coated papers and paperboards used for packaging.

