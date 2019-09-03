Brokerages Expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to Post $0.52 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.53. First Busey reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $101.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.67 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BUSE. ValuEngine raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley cut First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BidaskClub raised First Busey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens lowered First Busey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, First Busey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

In related news, Director David J. Downey purchased 7,500 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $180,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 189,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,570,172.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of First Busey by 474.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 5,749 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of First Busey by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of First Busey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.74% of the company’s stock.

BUSE traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 117,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,157. First Busey has a fifty-two week low of $23.13 and a fifty-two week high of $32.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.49 and a 200-day moving average of $25.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

