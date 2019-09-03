Brokerages Expect Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Fitbit Inc (NYSE:FIT) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Fitbit’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Fitbit reported earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Fitbit will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.32). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.27) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.45) to ($0.18). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fitbit.

Get Fitbit alerts:

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. Fitbit had a negative return on equity of 15.67% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $313.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FIT. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Fitbit from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fitbit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fitbit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Fitbit from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Fitbit and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fitbit by 291.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fitbit by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Fitbit by 1,110.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,752 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,277 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Fitbit by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fitbit in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FIT traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, reaching $2.99. The company had a trading volume of 93,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,355,017. The firm has a market cap of $780.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.56. Fitbit has a fifty-two week low of $2.81 and a fifty-two week high of $6.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Fitbit Company Profile

Fitbit, Inc, a technology company, provides health solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of devices, including Fitbit Charge 3, Fitbit Surge, Fitbit Blaze, Fitbit Charge 2, Alta HR, Alta, Fitbit Ace, Fitbit Flex 2, Fitbit One, and Fitbit Zip activity trackers; Fitbit Ionic and Fitbit Versa smartwatches; Fitbit Aria 2 Wi-Fi smart scales; and a range of accessories, such as bands and frames for its devices, as well as Fitbit Flyer, a wireless headphone designed for fitness.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fitbit (FIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fitbit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fitbit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.