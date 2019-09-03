Brokerages Expect Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) Will Announce Earnings of $1.15 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education Inc (NASDAQ:LOPE) will report $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Grand Canyon Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.15. Grand Canyon Education posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will report full-year earnings of $5.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Grand Canyon Education.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $174.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LOPE shares. ValuEngine lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $145.00 price objective on Grand Canyon Education and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

LOPE traded down $2.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,066. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $90.67 and a twelve month high of $132.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79.

In other news, CFO Daniel E. Bachus sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.09, for a total transaction of $2,521,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,847,980.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dilek Marsh sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.83, for a total value of $126,830.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,376,721.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,000 shares of company stock worth $8,427,010 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 350.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services in the United States. It offers technology and academic, counseling and support, and marketing and communication services, as well as back office services, such as financial aid processing, accounting, reporting, tax, human resources, and procurement services to the Grand Canyon University.

