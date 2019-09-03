Brokerages Expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to Post $0.39 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for National Storage Affiliates Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the highest is $0.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust reported earnings per share of $0.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow National Storage Affiliates Trust.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.57). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $95.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $37.00 price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Storage Affiliates Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

NSA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 11,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,766. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1 year low of $24.44 and a 1 year high of $34.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 92.75%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. FMR LLC acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 21.6% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 337.4% in the second quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

Featured Story: What is the market perform rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.