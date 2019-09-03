Brokerages Set Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) PT at $19.54

Shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.04.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BILI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.90 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bilibili in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock. 86 Research raised Bilibili to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $15.00 target price on Bilibili and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at $35,000. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at $65,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 100.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 8.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 18.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BILI traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,290,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,008,204. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. Bilibili has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

