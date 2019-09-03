Brokerages Set Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) PT at $8.94

Mobileiron Inc (NASDAQ:MOBL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.94.

A number of research firms recently commented on MOBL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Mobileiron from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub cut Mobileiron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Craig Hallum began coverage on Mobileiron in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileiron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mobileiron in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Shares of MOBL stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 740,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,696. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day moving average of $5.86. The company has a market capitalization of $750.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.59. Mobileiron has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $7.42.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 89.20% and a negative net margin of 23.43%. The firm had revenue of $50.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mobileiron will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Mobileiron news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Lp Storm III sold 1,300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $8,762,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tae Hea Nahm sold 274,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $1,855,126.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,230,912 shares of company stock worth $15,007,297 over the last 90 days. 13.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Mobileiron by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 95,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 3.6% in the first quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 86,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 9.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,423 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 78.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobileiron in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

