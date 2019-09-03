Brokerages Set WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) Price Target at $77.00

WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on WPC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group dropped their target price on WP Carey to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered WP Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Get WP Carey alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in WP Carey during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in WP Carey by 406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WP Carey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WP Carey stock traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. WP Carey has a 52-week low of $62.12 and a 52-week high of $89.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.68 and its 200 day moving average is $81.39. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.46.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.85). WP Carey had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 38.36%. The firm had revenue of $305.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that WP Carey will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

WP Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for WP Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WP Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.