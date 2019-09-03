Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) Sets New 1-Year High at $58.19

Brown-Forman Co. (NYSE:BF.A) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.19 and last traded at $57.96, with a volume of 8656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.57.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Brown-Forman in a report on Monday.

The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.48 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.83.

Brown-Forman (NYSE:BF.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter. Brown-Forman had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 52.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brown-Forman Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. Brown-Forman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.15%.

Brown-Forman Company Profile

Brown-Forman Corporation manufactures, bottles, imports, exports, markets, and sells various alcoholic beverages worldwide. It provides spirits, wines, ready-to-drink cocktails, whiskeys, vodkas, tequilas, champagnes, brandy, and liqueurs. The company offers its products primarily under the Jack Daniel's, Gentleman Jack, Woodford Reserve, Korbel, Finlandia, el Jimador, Herradura, Sonoma-Cutrer, Canadian Mist, GlenDronach, BenRiach, Glenglassaugh, Chambord, Old Forester, Early Times, Pepe Lopez, Antiguo, Slane Irish, and Coopers' Craft brands.

