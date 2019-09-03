BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given a $66.00 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) received a $66.00 price objective from stock analysts at Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 85.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised BRP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Securities raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.69.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOOO stock traded down $0.26 on Friday, hitting $35.57. 18,669 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,255. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 14.95. BRP has a 1-year low of $23.90 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.01 and its 200 day moving average is $31.36.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.27% and a net margin of 5.11%. On average, analysts predict that BRP will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of BRP by 2.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of BRP by 0.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 187,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,698,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of BRP by 21.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of BRP by 81.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of BRP by 2.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. 27.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Further Reading: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.