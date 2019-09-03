Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $495.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) will post $495.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bruker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $487.20 million to $500.62 million. Bruker posted sales of $466.60 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bruker will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bruker.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $490.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.70 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC set a $57.00 price objective on Bruker and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

Shares of BRKR stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $42.79. 489,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 801,918. The stock has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.34. Bruker has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $51.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 11.43%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in Bruker by 153.2% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Bruker in the 2nd quarter valued at about $150,000. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

