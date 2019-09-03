BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.62

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.62 and traded as low as $1.31. BSQUARE shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 1 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of BSQUARE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get BSQUARE alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average is $1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.18 million for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 52.91% and a negative net margin of 22.82%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BSQUARE stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 39,202 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.31% of BSQUARE as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR)

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management.

Featured Article: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for BSQUARE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BSQUARE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.