Bulwark Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1,164.00 (BWK)

Bulwark (CURRENCY:BWK) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. Bulwark has a market cap of $317,687.00 and $1,164.00 worth of Bulwark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bulwark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0213 or 0.00000199 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Stocks.Exchange and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, Bulwark has traded down 17.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bulwark alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00000822 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bulwark Profile

BWK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 2nd, 2017. Bulwark’s total supply is 15,237,644 coins and its circulating supply is 14,918,590 coins. The Reddit community for Bulwark is /r/bulwarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bulwark’s official Twitter account is @BulwarkCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bulwark is bulwarkcrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Bulwark

Bulwark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bulwark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bulwark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bulwark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bulwark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bulwark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.