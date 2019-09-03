Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Given a $206.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup set a $206.00 price objective on Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BURL. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Burlington Stores from $193.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Burlington Stores from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Burlington Stores has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $202.13.

NYSE BURL traded down $1.89 on Friday, hitting $200.60. 90,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,200,333. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.34. Burlington Stores has a 12 month low of $136.30 and a 12 month high of $209.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 163.50% and a net margin of 6.11%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Burlington Stores will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.16, for a total value of $3,303,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 309,483 shares in the company, valued at $51,114,212.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Fred Hand sold 6,486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.23, for a total value of $1,091,139.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,524,132.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,458 shares of company stock valued at $6,630,907 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Burlington Stores by 19.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,070,000 after purchasing an additional 752,550 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at about $119,105,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 47.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,698,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,172,000 after purchasing an additional 545,036 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the second quarter worth about $78,231,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 175.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 612,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,163,000 after buying an additional 389,536 shares during the period.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, coats, toys, and gifts, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

