Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,309.10

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1,309.10 and last traded at $1,299.27, with a volume of 61485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,297.62.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CABO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,316.00 price target (up from $1,210.00) on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Cable One to $1,020.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley set a $1,400.00 price target on shares of Cable One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,249.00.

Get Cable One alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,241.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,107.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.76 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $285.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. Cable One had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.26%. Cable One’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cable One Inc will post 30.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.28%.

In other Cable One news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.80, for a total transaction of $374,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,147.42, for a total value of $613,869.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,752,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,143 shares of company stock worth $3,655,438. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Cable One by 450.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One in the second quarter worth $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 683.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 92.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 23.3% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile (NYSE:CABO)

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.