CAE (NYSE:CAE) Upgraded at Scotiabank

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) was upgraded by investment analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Desjardins lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CAE in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered CAE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get CAE alerts:

CAE stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.50. CAE has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $28.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.78.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). CAE had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $825.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CAE will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAE. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in CAE by 3,370.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,214,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006,186 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in CAE by 1,080.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,753,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,529,000 after buying an additional 5,265,791 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CAE by 35.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,511,984 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $77,816,000 after buying an additional 921,799 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in CAE by 61.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,532,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after buying an additional 583,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in CAE during the first quarter worth about $15,275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.