Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CALM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. Cal-Maine Foods has a one year low of $36.65 and a one year high of $51.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.40.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.15). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $280.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CALM. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 76.2% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,795,348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,902,000 after acquiring an additional 776,539 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 184.3% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 900,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,570,000 after acquiring an additional 583,811 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 24.8% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,736,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $72,454,000 after acquiring an additional 344,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 42.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,426,000 after acquiring an additional 331,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods by 462.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 368,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,380,000 after acquiring an additional 303,018 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

