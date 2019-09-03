Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) PT Set at $36.00 by Bank of America

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) has been assigned a $36.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 20.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

Shares of CPB stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.06. 136,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,362,296. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $32.03 and a 12 month high of $48.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 62.59%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall W. Larrimore sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $140,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 9,732 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $399,109.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,385.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,132 shares of company stock worth $780,333. Insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.2% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 114.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Campbell Soup by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 67,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after buying an additional 17,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

