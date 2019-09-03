Campbell Soup’s (CPB) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co restated their hold rating on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Campbell Soup from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Campbell Soup from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Campbell Soup currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.50.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded up $0.43 on Friday, reaching $45.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,047,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,296. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $32.03 and a 52-week high of $48.03. The company has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 30th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 62.59%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall W. Larrimore sold 3,400 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $140,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert Furbee sold 6,000 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,401.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,132 shares of company stock valued at $780,333. 37.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 204.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 52.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

Read More: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.