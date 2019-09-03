Canaccord Genuity Analysts Give Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) a $15.00 Price Target

Canaccord Genuity set a $15.00 target price on Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FECCF remained flat at $$9.63 during midday trading on Friday.

Frontera Energy Company Profile

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2018, it had total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in approximately 30 exploration and production blocks.

