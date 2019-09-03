Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.64

Canadian Utilities Limited (TSE:CU) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.64 and traded as low as $38.24. Canadian Utilities shares last traded at $38.57, with a volume of 158,002 shares.

CU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, CSFB upgraded shares of Canadian Utilities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion and a PE ratio of 11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$36.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$36.67.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Robert John Normand sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$36.45, for a total transaction of C$109,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$701,771.85.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, pipelines and liquids, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electricity segment provides electricity generation, transmission, distribution; and related infrastructure solutions in Alberta, Ontario, the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, in Canada, as well as in Australia and Mexico.

