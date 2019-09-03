Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given a $34.00 Price Target by Desjardins Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) has been given a $34.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Desjardins in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ target price points to a potential upside of 44.07% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Get Canadian Western Bank alerts:

OTCMKTS:CBWBF remained flat at $$23.60 during mid-day trading on Friday. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $29.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.08.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Western Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Western Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.