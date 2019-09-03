Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Given a $36.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) has been assigned a $36.00 target price by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 52.54% from the stock’s previous close.

CBWBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Canadian Western Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Desjardins set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Shares of Canadian Western Bank stock remained flat at $$23.60 during trading hours on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $29.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

