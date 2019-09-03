Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Rating Lowered to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Canadian Western Bank in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Desjardins set a $34.00 target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.25.

CBWBF stock remained flat at $$23.60 during midday trading on Friday. Canadian Western Bank has a one year low of $18.02 and a one year high of $29.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.08.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

