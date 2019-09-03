CanonChain (CZR) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.39 Million

CanonChain (CURRENCY:CZR) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, CanonChain has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CanonChain token can now be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000059 BTC on popular exchanges including BCEX and Bibox. CanonChain has a total market capitalization of $3.39 million and approximately $360,479.00 worth of CanonChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002512 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.61 or 0.00217714 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.28 or 0.01302669 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000610 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000153 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017889 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00088217 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0408 or 0.00000393 BTC.

About CanonChain

CanonChain’s total supply is 1,618,033,988 tokens and its circulating supply is 550,750,947 tokens. CanonChain’s official website is www.canonchain.com. CanonChain’s official Twitter account is @canonchain.

CanonChain Token Trading

CanonChain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox and BCEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CanonChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CanonChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CanonChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

