CapitaLand (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) Shares Down 0.2%

CapitaLand Limited (OTCMKTS:CLLDY) fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.91 and last traded at $4.91, 633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 56% from the average session volume of 1,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.22.

CapitaLand Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CLLDY)

CapitaLand Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and manages real estate properties in Singapore, North America, Europe, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through CapitaLand Singapore, CapitaLand China, CapitaLand Vietnam, and CapitaLand International segments.

