Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CARS shares. BTIG Research cut shares of Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research lowered shares of Cars.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cars.com from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cars.com from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

Shares of Cars.com stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,851,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,073. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $594.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.86, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.03. Cars.com has a 52 week low of $8.23 and a 52 week high of $28.50.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.18 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 6.51%. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cars.com will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Becky A. Sheehan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.23 per share, for a total transaction of $46,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jr. Donald A. Mcgovern bought 10,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.16 per share, with a total value of $95,703.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 47,948 shares of company stock valued at $470,404. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cars.com during the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Pension Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000.

About Cars.com

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

