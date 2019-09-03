Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) to report earnings per share of $0.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.09. Casa Systems posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.54. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Casa Systems.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.59 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CASA. ValuEngine raised Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Casa Systems from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James lowered Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Casa Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Casa Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.42.

Shares of NASDAQ CASA traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.74. 10,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 6.25. The stock has a market cap of $482.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.62. Casa Systems has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the 4th quarter worth $265,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 609.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 7,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,516,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,586,000 after buying an additional 296,604 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

