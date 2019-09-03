Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,327,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 490% from the previous session’s volume of 224,888 shares.The stock last traded at $1.32 and had previously closed at $1.12.

SAVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Friday, August 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market capitalization of $22.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.27.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cassava Sciences Inc will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cassava Sciences stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,104 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.37% of Cassava Sciences worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 19.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage drug development company, develops drugs for nervous system disorders. The company's lead therapeutic product candidate PTI-125, a small molecule drug that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It is also developing PTI-125Dx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

