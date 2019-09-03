CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CTAM) Shares Down 23.1%

CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH (OTCMKTS:CTAM) shares fell 23.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, 381 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.05.

CASTLE A M & CO/SH SH Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTAM)

A.M. Castle & Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty metals distribution company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company distributes engineered specialty grades and alloys of metals, as well as offers specialized processing services. Its products include alloy, aluminum, nickel, stainless steel, carbon, and titanium in plate, sheet, extrusions, round bar, hexagon bar, square and flat bar, tubing, and coil forms.

