CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust which owns, develops, acquires, leases, manages, and operates regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. The Company conducts substantially all of its business through its operating partnership. It owns two qualified REIT subsidiaries: CBL Holdings I, Inc. and CBL Holdings II, Inc. CBL & Associates Properties is headquartered in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a sell rating on shares of CBL & Associates Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised CBL & Associates Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research raised CBL & Associates Properties from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $0.82 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.71.

Shares of NYSE:CBL opened at $0.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $157.86 million, a P/E ratio of 0.53, a PEG ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. CBL & Associates Properties has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $4.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.28.

CBL & Associates Properties (NYSE:CBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.55). CBL & Associates Properties had a negative net margin of 14.76% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $193.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.72 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CBL & Associates Properties will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CBL & Associates Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $3,951,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 94.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,247,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,378,000 after buying an additional 1,574,800 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 696.0% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,655,000 after buying an additional 933,970 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 69.3% in the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,532,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 627,240 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of CBL & Associates Properties by 81.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,222,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,271,000 after buying an additional 548,500 shares during the period. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBL & Associates Properties

Headquartered in Chattanooga, TN, CBL Properties owns and manages a national portfolio of market-dominant properties located in dynamic and growing communities. CBL's portfolio is comprised of 114 properties totaling 71.1 million square feet across 26 states, including 71 high-quality enclosed, outlet and open-air retail centers and 11 properties managed for third parties.

