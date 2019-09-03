Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $223.98

Central Asia Metals Ltd (LON:CAML)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $223.98 and traded as low as $188.00. Central Asia Metals shares last traded at $190.40, with a volume of 23,075 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAML shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price target on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Peel Hunt decreased their target price on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 325 ($4.25) to GBX 310 ($4.05) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 195.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 223.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.48. The company has a market capitalization of $335.08 million and a PE ratio of 7.16.

Central Asia Metals plc, together with its subsidiaries, mines and explores for mineral properties. The company explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and molybdenum deposits. The company holds a 100% interests in the solvent extraction-electro winning copper plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan; and Sasa mine located in north eastern Macedonia.

