Challenger (ASX:CGF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.80

Challenger Ltd (ASX:CGF)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.80 and traded as high as $6.66. Challenger shares last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 1,320,351 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$6.80 and its 200 day moving average price is A$7.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Challenger’s payout ratio is 80.36%.

About Challenger (ASX:CGF)

Challenger Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The company also provides retirement services to its clients. It manages equity mutual funds. The firm invests into the public equity markets. Challenger Limited was founded in 1985 and is based in Australia, Asia and United Kingdom.

