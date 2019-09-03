Chanticleer (NASDAQ:BURG) Stock Price Up 8.8%

Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG)’s stock price rose 8.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.63 and last traded at $0.62, approximately 124,579 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 180,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.57.

BURG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oak Ridge Finl. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chanticleer in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chanticleer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

The firm has a market cap of $5.72 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chanticleer stock. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Chanticleer Holdings (NASDAQ:BURG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 194,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Anson Funds Management LP owned approximately 4.94% of Chanticleer at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

