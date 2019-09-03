Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $159.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Chesapeake Lodging Trust (NYSE:CHSP) to announce sales of $159.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Chesapeake Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $160.50 million and the lowest is $157.97 million. Chesapeake Lodging Trust posted sales of $156.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chesapeake Lodging Trust will report full year sales of $601.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $587.11 million to $607.27 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $611.95 million, with estimates ranging from $578.35 million to $623.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chesapeake Lodging Trust.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHSP. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Chesapeake Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

Shares of NYSE:CHSP traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 4,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,354. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Chesapeake Lodging Trust has a one year low of $23.68 and a one year high of $33.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 4.2% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 2.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Lodging Trust by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

About Chesapeake Lodging Trust

Chesapeake Lodging Trust is a self-advised lodging real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investments primarily in upper-upscale hotels in major business and convention markets and, on a selective basis, premium select-service hotels in urban settings or unique locations in the United States.

