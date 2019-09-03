Chesnara Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 7.43 (LON:CSN)

Chesnara Plc (LON:CSN) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.43 ($0.10) per share on Friday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CSN opened at GBX 286 ($3.74) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.54, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.48. The firm has a market cap of $428.90 million and a P/E ratio of 17.88. Chesnara has a 52 week low of GBX 286 ($3.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 394 ($5.15). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 316.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 348.63.

CSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt raised Chesnara to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Chesnara in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Chesnara to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 290 ($3.79) price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

In other Chesnara news, insider Mark Hesketh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 302 ($3.95) per share, with a total value of £15,100 ($19,730.82).

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

