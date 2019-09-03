Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Set at $1,000.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) has been assigned a $1,000.00 target price by stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $705.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $780.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $815.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $703.13.

CMG stock traded down $10.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $827.87. The company had a trading volume of 380,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $798.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $714.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a fifty-two week low of $383.20 and a fifty-two week high of $848.84.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 4.80%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.87 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 1,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $830.00, for a total transaction of $1,433,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,396,710. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 3,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $824.90, for a total value of $3,071,927.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,544,295.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,191 shares of company stock worth $125,736,219 in the last 90 days. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,791,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,312,954,000 after purchasing an additional 331,100 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,187,000 after buying an additional 121,606 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,143,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $812,301,000 after buying an additional 537,677 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 927,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $679,969,000 after buying an additional 65,485 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Franchise Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 596,427 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $437,109,000 after buying an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

