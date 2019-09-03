Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd (NYSE:CHT) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus target price of $34.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Chunghwa Telecom an industry rank of 179 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

NYSE:CHT traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,300. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Chunghwa Telecom has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $36.92.

Chunghwa Telecom (NYSE:CHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 8.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHT. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.4% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,368,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $50,001,000 after acquiring an additional 70,050 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 10.0% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 756,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,887,000 after acquiring an additional 68,821 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 3.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,661,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,718,000 after acquiring an additional 58,934 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 38.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 176,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 49,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 28.3% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 159,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 35,065 shares during the last quarter. 2.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Other Business segments. It offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT), corporate, and bill handling services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chunghwa Telecom (CHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.