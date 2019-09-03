CIBC Analysts Give Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) a $83.00 Price Target

CIBC set a $83.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

TD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a research note on Sunday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $78.67.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of TD traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.66. 897,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,744. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.51. The company has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.556 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 44.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $389,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 62,357 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.