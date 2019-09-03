CIBC Analysts Give Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) a $83.00 Price Target

CIBC set a $83.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) in a report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

TD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.67.

Shares of NYSE TD traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.71. 90,937 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,309,744. The company has a market cap of $98.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $47.73 and a twelve month high of $62.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.93%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.0% during the second quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,211,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,944,000 after purchasing an additional 219,700 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,055,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 364,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 50.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

