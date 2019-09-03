CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Insider CIBT Education Group Inc Buys 141,500 Shares

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 141,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$86,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,178,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,328,580.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 21st, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 7,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,875.00.

On Monday, August 19th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 7,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,875.00.

On Friday, August 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 7,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,875.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 7,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,875.00.

On Monday, August 12th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 7,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,800.00.

On Thursday, August 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 7,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,875.00.

On Tuesday, August 6th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 100,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.65 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,000.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 7,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,950.00.

On Monday, July 29th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 200,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$139,740.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, CIBT Education Group Inc purchased 7,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.66 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,620.00.

Shares of MBA stock traded up C$0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.64. 21,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,683. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.48 and a 12 month high of C$0.83. The company has a market cap of $47.45 million and a P/E ratio of 4.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.72, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.39.

CIBT Education Group (TSE:MBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$16.14 million for the quarter.

Separately, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and set a C$1.45 price target (down from C$1.55) on shares of CIBT Education Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

